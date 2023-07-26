Eleven people are without a home after a fire broke out late Tuesday afternoon at a multistory apartment complex on Commonwealth Drive.

Albemarle County Fire Rescue arrived on the scene just four minutes after receiving the dispatch call, authorities told The Daily Progress. They said they found the apartment building engulfed in flames, with fire already breaking through the roof.

Six units were affected. No cause for the blaze has been identified yet, Albemarle County spokeswoman Abbey Stumpf said Wednesday.

Police officers were able to arrive moments before fire units on the scene Tuesday and assisted with evacuating residents, the county said. Through their combined efforts, all the residents who were at home during the incident were able to escape to safety without harm.

During the rescue operation, however, one cat was lost.

The Red Cross is providing assistance to the 11 displaced residents.

Stumpf said this event is a reminder for people to make plans to be prepared in event of an emergency.

“Every time there is a devastating house fire and people lose all of their possessions, it reminds us in the community the impact that can have,” Stumpf said. “Make sure that you have a meet-up spot with your family, you know how to get out when you need to, and that you check those smoke alarms.”