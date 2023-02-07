A $100,000 winning lottery ticket was bought in Charlottesville.

It was one of six Virginia Lottery tickets that won their owners at least $50,000 during Monday’s Powerball drawing, according to the state lottery.

The $100,000 ticket was bought at the Speedway at 2235 Seminole Lane, according to Virginia Lottery. The other $50,000 tickets in the commonwealth were purchased in Luray, Winchester, Falls Church, Front Royal and online in Henrico.

Virginia law dictates that all profits from the Virginia Lottery are contributed to K-12 education.

The $754.6 million jackpot was won in Washington state. It’s the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot in history, according to Powerball.

If you think you have a gambling problem, call or text the Virginia Problem Gambling Helpline at (888) 532-3500.