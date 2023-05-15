Two years after a first round of 16 businesses made carbon-reduction pledges, 10 more firms have pledged some steps to reduce climate emissions by the joining the Green Business Alliance.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Jennifer McClellan came to Charlottesville on Monday to celebrate.

"It is so important to see the business community stepping up," McClellan told those gathered for the announcement on Monday morning. "I'm here to say thank you."

Appropriately, the event was held inside what is said to be the East Coast's tallest timber-frame building. Recently constructed on Garrett Street, Apex Plaza houses the more than 400 Charlottesville employees of Apex Clean Energy, a firm with interests in wind, solar and tidal energy systems. The building's efficient construction and solar panels make the firm’s headquarters "net-zero" for electricity, said Apex's CEO Mark Goodwin, who lauded the local business community.

"We have an ecosystem here," said Goodwin. "Companies can really latch on to the green vibe that's going on in Charlottesville, and we're proud to be a part of it."

Susan Kruse — the director of the group that created the alliance, the Community Climate Collaborative — said that the first cohort of alliance signees pledged in 2021 to reduce their carbon emission 45% within five years. She revealed some of their strides on Monday.

"These founding members have installed more than 2,100 solar panels, more than 30 electric vehicle charging stations and have already achieved a 29% emission reductions in just two years," Kruse said to a round of applause from the approximately 100 assembled business leaders.

Kruse said the new cohort of 10 members has committed to reduce their emissions by 35% by 2027. She also noted that each member has also made an individual pledge to take action, ranging from a minimum of 30% and a maximum of 90%.

The 10 new alliance members are Charlottesville Albemarle Technical Education Center, East Point Energy, Hexagon Energy, Martin Horn, Pediatric Associates of Charlottesville, Piedmont Housing Alliance, the Southern Environmental Law Center, Thistlerock Mead Company, UVA Community Credit Union and Westminster Canterbury of the Blue Ridge.

Before she entered Congress two months ago, McClellan was a Virginia state Senator and key patron of the Virginia's Clean Economy Act, a 2020 demand that the state’s electric utilities decarbonize by midcentury. While that Democratic initiative has come under fire as too as expensive by Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin, McClellan said that collaboration she witnessed in Charlottesville Monday encouraged her.

"It is possible to lead on business and lead on climate," said McClellan.