Charlottesville meetings to return to in-person attendance

Charlottesville City Council voted 5-0 to reinstate in-person meetings on Monday evening.

Effective May 1, Charlottesville boards and commissions are directed to return to in-person meetings that are open to the public, according to the council resolution.

Fully virtual meetings will still be permitted with proper public notification, according to state code. However, the City Council, Board of Architectural Review, Board of Zoning Appeals and Planning Commission will all be required to meet in person.

City Manager Michael Rogers will develop a list of public meetings allowed to offer “hybrid” citizen participation.

It’ll be a return to pre-COVID times for the city’s government, almost three years after City Council declared a local state of emergency on March 12, 2020, in response to the onset of the pandemic.

Charlottesville announces new head for computer science lab school

Charlottesville City Schools announced Wednesday that Jill Dahl will lead the project for a new computer science lab school.

The lab school will teach computing skills to middle schoolers as a collaboration between the University of Virginia and Charlottesville City Schools, according to a school division announcement. Supported by a planning grant from the Virginia Department of Education, the school will offer a program pilot in the summer of 2024 with a planned opening in fall of that year.

Dahl will spearhead the program as a designated project leader. A former Fluvanna County Public Schools administrator and Charlottesville High School principal, she currently heads Lugo-McGinness Academy, Charlottesville’s alternative learning center for high schoolers.

“I’m so excited to take on this new role as we work closely with UVA and many other community partners to bring these important computer science skills into the classrooms and lives of our middle schoolers,” said Dahl in a statement from the school system. “Students and staff will be directly empowered by this lab school.”

Several UVa departments will contribute resources and knowledge to the lab school, including the university’s Equity Center, School of Data Science and the Remaking Middle School initiative. Local community organizations such as the Boys and Girls Club, Computers 4 Kids and the Piedmont Virginia Community College will also play a role.

“Part of what makes this lab school so compelling is the way it weaves together the good work, expertise, and resources of so many community partners,” UVa School of Education and Human Development associate professor Jennie Chiu said in a statement.

Albemarle budget town hall today, additional one scheduled

Samuel Miller District Supervisor Jim Andrews of Albemarle County’s Board of Supervisors plans to host a town hall to discuss the county’s 2024 fiscal year budget on Thursday.

Members of the public will be able to learn, ask questions and provide feedback about Albemarle County’s proposed budget.

The town hall is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Tuesday in the Fifth Street Albemarle County Office Building in Charlottesville.

Meanwhile, an additional town hall has been added to the schedule before the board plans to approve the budget in May. Supervisor Ned Gallaway will host that meeting in the Northside Library on Tuesday.

-From staff reports