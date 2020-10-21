 Skip to main content
Local UN group to host virtual birthday celebration for organization
Local UN group to host virtual birthday celebration for organization

UN World Food Program wins Nobel Peace Prize

In this photo provided by the United Nations, David Beasley, left, Executive Director of the United Nations World Food Program (WFP), poses for a photo with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, during his swearing-in ceremony at the U.N., June 5, 2018, in New York. The United Nations' World Food Program has won the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize for its efforts to combat hunger and food insecurity around the globe.

 Loey Felipe

Local advocates for the United Nations are celebrating the international security organization’s 75th birthday on Sunday with a Zoom celebration featuring film and discussion.

The Blue Ridge Virginia Chapter of the United Nations Association of the USA will hold the virtual film party at 5 p.m.. The program will look at the UN’s origins and roles, including its part in migration, health, peacekeeping and fighting hunger.

This year the UN World Food Program won a Nobel Peace Prize for its anti-hunger effort.

“With international challenges so apparent to all – the pandemic and its economic fallout, global climate changes and unprecedented migration of the most vulnerable – it is fitting that we remember the important and diverse roles played by the UN since its charter came into force,” chapter officials said in a statement.

“The UN’s successes and failures make for a dramatic and very human reminder of both the power and frailty of international collaboration and carries with it important lessons and promises for the future,” they said.

Chapter officials plan to post a link to the Zoom meeting on Sunday. It may be accessed at http://una-brc.avenue.org.

The Blue Ridge Virginia Chapter of the United Nations Association of the USA is one of more than 200 chapters across the country with more than 20,000 members. The association was founded in 1943 by a group of Americans dedicated to creating an organization that could help maintain peace once World War II ended.

