Local runner makes it in New York City Marathon

She nailed it in New York and qualified again for Boston.

University of Virginia medical student Courtney Duckworth finished the New York City Marathon on Sunday, running the 26 miles and 385 yards in less than 3 hours and 30 minutes.

Duckworth, who has been running the long distance for nearly a decade, has type 1 diabetes and must balance her insulin and blood sugar levels while running. She joined another 40 runners with the condition who were raising money for Beyond Type 1, a charity that helps fund research into the condition.

Duckworth said she felt a lot of support from the local community in her race.

“Yesterday went really well. Running with 40-plus other people with type 1 diabetes was inspiring, and in total we raised over $100,000 for Beyond Type 1,” she said. “Originally I was aiming for a sub 4-hour run, but was feeling really good, largely in part to all the incredible support, and ended up running a sub-3:30. Good enough for a Boston Marathon qualifying time.”

Duckworth was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at 10 after feeling lightheaded and having vision problems. She now balances her training to be a physician with her marathon training as she works to run the world’s six major marathons.

She has now run the major marathons in the U.S., including Chicago, New York and three Boston Marathons. She hopes to finish the international big six races, including marathons in London, Berlin and Tokyo.

