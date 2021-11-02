Local House of Delegates delegation returns to legislature

Central Virginian voters returned their state representatives to office on Tuesday as voters overwhelmingly reelected incumbent members of the state’s House of Delegates.

From the 20th District, including Nelson County, to the 59th District that includes Nelson, Buckingham and Albemarle counties, incumbents regardless of party were voted to return to Richmond for the next legislative session.

Delegate Rob Bell, R-Albemarle, was returned to the 58th District seat by voters in Fluvanna, Greene and Albemarle counties, defeating Democratic challenger Sara H. Ratcliffe.

Delegate Sally Hudson, D-Charlottesville, will return from the 57th District representing Charlottesville and Albemarle County voters after defeating Republican challenger Philip Andrew Hamilton.

Delegate Matt Farris, R-Rustburg, defeated Democrat Benjamin A. Moses and independent Louis V. Scicli to return from the 59th District that includes Nelson, Buckingham, and Albemarle counties.

Delegate Chris S. Runion, R-Bridgewater, defeated Jennifer L. Kitchen, a Democrat, to return to represent the 25th District, which includes portions of Albemarle County while Delegate Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper was reelected from the 30th District, which includes Orange and Madison counties.