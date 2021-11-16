Local breweries will combine but distinct products will remain

The logistics will change, the brewers will merge, but the beer will remain the same.

Charlottesville-based Champion Brewing Company and Albemarle County’s Reason Beer will merge under Champion’s auspices. The breweries’ products, however, will not change, and all staff and employees will be retained, company officials said at an announcement on Tuesday.

The deal is expected to be final at the end of the month.

Hunter Smith, Champion’s founder, will continue as the new company’s chief operating officer, and one of Reason’s founders, Jeff Raileanu, will serve as the new organization’s chief financial officer.

Raileanu is an economist with degrees from Duke and George Mason universities and has directed finance and strategy for Reason.

“It’s a great opportunity for Reason to leverage the reach of Champion’s distribution and for both brands to streamline operations under a single roof while maintaining the brand identity and following we have worked to establish,” Raileanu said. “Like Reason, Champion’s culture includes giving back to the community, so it’s a great fit for our teams to work together to continue that tradition.”