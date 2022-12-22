Little comfort in the cold Charlottesville temperatures

The winter storm will continue raging into the weekend, with temperatures dropping throughout the day Friday and remaining cold through Christmas Day.

The National Weather Service issued a high wind advisory beginning on Thursday night that will remain in effect through Friday at 10 p.m. with gusts up to 50 mph. The strongest winds can be expected in the morning and will drop to 15-to-20 mph by Friday evening.

The wind chill advisory that took effect on Wednesday will continue through Saturday morning with cold air, strong winds, and wind chill values as low as 7 degrees. The cold winds will be so severe that they may cause frostbite to exposed skin after 10 minutes.

The NWS advises Albemarle and Charlottesville residents to secure or remove all holiday decorations outside of homes and vehicles so the wind does not do the job instead. The service also advises that tree limbs may blow down and cause power outages, so backup generators will be handy for those who have them.

Albemarle, Culpeper, Greene, King George, Madison, Nelson, Orange and other central Virginia areas are under a flood watch through early Friday morning, pending excessive rainfall. Albemarle County has received more than two inches of rainfall since early Thursday morning, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.