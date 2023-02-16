Bea LaPisto-Kirtley is running for a second term on the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors.

LaPisto-Kirtley, a Democrat who represents the Rivanna District, was first elected to the board in 2019, fending off a write-in candidate.

“I decided to run because there were things that I still want to accomplish and make sure that they get done,” LaPisto-Kirtley told The Daily Progress on Thursday. “I feel like we’re accomplishing a lot.”

One of the things LaPisto-Kirtley said she would hope to accomplish in a second term is coming up with incentives for developers to build affordable housing.

Earlier this month, supervisors weighed giving developers a property tax rebate to cover water or sewer connection fees.

“That may come down to offering tax incentives for the developers. But we are working with the developers to have a plan, frankly, that works,” LaPisto-Kirtley said.

She said she also wants to expand and protect the county’s green spaces. She expressed her support for closing Free Bridge Lane along the Rivanna River and turning it into a path that’s accessible to pedestrians, cyclists and people who use mobility devices.

“That's a big plus for our community and for our residents to be able to walk and enjoy nature,” LaPisto-Kirtley said.

She also has said she is working to establish an independent parks foundation that would help fund public parks in the county.

LaPisto-Kirtley highlighted what she considers the county’s successes during her time on the board: raising the county minimum wage to $15 an hour while the commonwealth’s remains at $12 and adding full-time staff during the day to Stony Point Fire Department which was previously an all-volunteer team.

LaPisto-Kirtley is currently running unopposed for her seat on the board. In 2019, she won election with 4,410 votes, defeating write-in candidate Mike Johnson. There were 2,271 votes cast for write-in candidates in that race.

Only three of the board’s six seats are up for grabs this November: the Rivanna, Scottsville and White Hall seats. Current board Chair Donna Price, a Democrat who represents Scottsville, is retiring; Army veteran Mike Pruitt is running to fill her seat. Democratic White Hall District Supervisor Ann Mallek is expected to announce her run for reelection on Saturday.

LaPisto-Kirtley is a native of Virginia but spent much of her life in California before moving to the Keswick area with her husband in 2007. While in California, she served as mayor of Bradbury, a San Gabriel Valley city with a population of roughly 1,000. She also worked as a teacher, principal and administrator for the Los Angeles Unified School District.