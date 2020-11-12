 Skip to main content
Keswick man charged with murder in Keswick woman's death
breaking top story

Keswick man charged with murder in Keswick woman's death

Tyler Warr
Courtesy of Albemarle County Regional Jail

A 22-year-old Keswick man faces second-degree murder charges in Albemarle County in connection with the death of a Keswick woman, according to Albemarle County police.

Police said Tyler James Warr was arrested Nov. 11 after officers were called to the 900 block of Shadwell Court to check on a person residing there. Police found Madeline Colvin, whom public records list as in her 40s, dead in the home and shortly afterward arrested Warr.

Official charges against Warr were unavailable through Albemarle County General District Court on Thursday.

Police said they believe that Colvin’s death was “an isolated incident” and that there is no indication that there is a threat to the public.

Anyone with information regarding Colvin’s death is asked to contact ACPD Detective Andrew Holmes at (434) 296-5807.

