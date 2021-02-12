Juvenile shot, family member arrested in Louisa County incident

A Louisa County juvenile was shot at least once at a Kents Mill Road home Thursday afternoon and a family member was arrested, according to the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said they are still investigating the shooting that occurred around 4:15 on Thursday. They said they answered an emergency call regarding a family member who had been shot by another.

Deputies said they found juvenile with at least one gunshot wound and later arrested a family member.

Officials declined to release any more information, including the names of those involved, but said the incident is isolated and there is no danger to others in the community.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 967-1234 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 346-1466.