Jury selection for rally trial to continue into third day

“At some point we’re going to need to address how it’s difficult for counsel to work next to pro se litigants,” Kolenich said, referring to Spencer and Cantwell. “I have no idea what these two think they’re doing.”

By the afternoon, a jury of nine had been formed, including eight jurors from the day prior. However, one of those jurors is subject to a challenge motion, meaning they were not counted in the court’s tally.

The larger afternoon panel was also largely dismissed for cause or for job-related reasons. Among those dismissed for cause was a civics teacher who wrote in his questionnaire that he could not look past his negative opinions on fascism.

Ultimately, only two jurors were passed by the parties, leading to a total of 10. Given this lower total, Moon opted to extend the selection process into Wednesday and said he was hopeful the process would be over by the afternoon.

“I think we should be able to wrap this up by the afternoon and maybe continue on to opening statements,” Moon said.

It remains unclear whether either the plaintiffs or defense will receive additional peremptory strikes or whether the defense will receive back a peremptory strike if Moon grants the Batson motion.