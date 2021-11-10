July's fatal fire fed by oxygen tanks, officials say

Charlottesville fire investigators say oxygen tanks stored in a bedroom fed the fatal house fire that killed two Charlottesville residents in July.

“After months of investigative activities, the fire marshals with the Charlottesville Fire Department determined the cause was accidental,” officials said on Wednesday. “The fire started in an occupied bedroom. The storage of home oxygen cylinders in that bedroom contributed to the fire’s intensity in that room and throughout the home.”

City firefighters were called to the home in the 1000 block of Cherry Avenue on July 21 in the early hours. Crews came from the nearby Ridge Street fire station and arrived in about four minutes, officials said in July.

First firefighters on the scene reported heavy smoke and flames coming from the home. Two of the home’s occupants had escaped the burning building, but a third was trapped inside, officials said at the time.

The fire injured three people, one of whom died that day and another who died of injuries the next day.