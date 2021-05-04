July 4 fireworks show will benefit Ronald McDonald House

The Celebrate US! Charlottesville fireworks show will make a return this year, kicking off at 9 p.m. on July 4, with a rain date of July 5. The event will take place on Carter's Mountain and televised live on MeTV and replayed on FOX Virginia at 10:30 p.m.

The fireworks display is a fundraiser with all net proceeds going to the Ronald McDonald House of Charlottesville to provide temporary housing to children and families of the UVa Children’s Hospital. Last year the show benefited the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.

Wendell Wood is the presenting sponsor and FOX Virginia is the exclusive television partner.

Donations to the Ronald McDonald House can be made on the event’s GoFundMe page: https://gofund.me/6025514e

Send news tips to news@dailyprogress.com, call (434) 978-7264, tweet us @DailyProgress or send us a Facebook message here.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.