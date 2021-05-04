 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
July 4 fireworks show will benefit Ronald McDonald House
0 comments
top story

July 4 fireworks show will benefit Ronald McDonald House

Fireworks

The Celebrate US! Charlottesville fireworks spectacular will be held July 4 to benefit the Ronald McDonald House of Charlottesville. 

The Celebrate US! Charlottesville fireworks show will make a return this year, kicking off at 9 p.m. on July 4, with a rain date of July 5. The event will take place on Carter's Mountain and televised live on MeTV and replayed on FOX Virginia at 10:30 p.m.  

The fireworks display is a fundraiser with all net proceeds going to the Ronald McDonald House of Charlottesville to provide temporary housing to children and families of the UVa Children’s Hospital. Last year the show benefited the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. 

Wendell Wood is the presenting sponsor and FOX Virginia is the exclusive television partner. 

Donations to the Ronald McDonald House can be made on the event’s GoFundMe page: https://gofund.me/6025514e

Send news tips to news@dailyprogress.com, call (434) 978-7264, tweet us @DailyProgress or send us a Facebook message here.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories May 4

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Albemarle farm proposes natural burial ground
Local Government

Albemarle farm proposes natural burial ground

Green burial grounds do not use embalming, have no plastic liners, concrete vaults or exotic wood caskets and do not have plastic memorials. Instead, they use biodegradable containers, and gravesites are marked with flat stones or native plantings.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert