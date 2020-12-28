Judge tells city to save any found documents sought in Unite the Right lawsuit

She argued that regular document destruction schedules and the number of people and devices that could possibly contain information made it difficult to assure existing but unknown documents would not accidentally be destroyed.

“The city is not required to recreate a document,” she said. “Once it’s deleted, it is gone, even if it is still somewhere on the computer.”

She said she would not bind her clients to protecting documents that may no longer exist and argued that Kessler’s lawsuit was without merit and that he lacks legal grounds to sue the city.

Moore said that he was not judging the merits of Kessler’s case, but that he wanted to make sure that should any new messages or documents be found prior to the next hearing, they would not be destroyed by the city.

“If they don’t even know if documents exist, why would they city not agree? I’ve seen it happen over and over again that evidence that was believed to not exist was found somewhere,” Moore said.