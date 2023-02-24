The campaign website for Jerry Miller, the Charlottesville-area entrepreneur perhaps best known for his "I Love CVille" podcast, has come down.

Miller announced he would run for the Scottsville District seat on the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors on an April 7, 2021, episode of his podcast headlined "Jerry Miller Will Run For Politics." At the time, the election was more than two years away.

He launched electjerrymiller.com, promoted his campaign platform and informed the current Scottsville representative, Democratic county Chair Donna Price, of his intentions.

“I’m going to run for this seat when it comes open in early 2023,” Miller said he told Price on the 2021 episode.

But Miller never filed paperwork to run for the office, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.

And as of this week, electjerrymiller.com is no longer online.

Miller did not respond to multiple requests for comment from The Daily Progress after the website came down.

Price has said she will retire at the end of her term on the board, which expires at the end of this year. Mike Pruitt, a Democrat and a Navy veteran, has filed to run for her Scottsville seat.

Pruitt told The Daily Progress on Friday that Miller's website came down at the same time that other campaigns are entering a more formal period of the election cycle.

“Mr. Miller still hasn’t formed a candidate committee,” Pruitt said. “Perhaps he realized what a liability it is to continue operating a website before taking these very first steps to formalize his campaign.​”

Price did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Daily Progress.

Miller, a self-described “social entrepreneur,” is the founder and CEO of the Miller Organization, a holding company for his other enterprises, including a full-service advertising firm VMV Brands, I Love CVille Real Estate, the I Love CVille Network media platform and a business brokerage division.

According to Miller’s now-gone campaign website, he endorsed a “Broadband for Everyone” initiative, “equitable access to early-start daycares and preschools,” an action plan for Biscuit Run Park, an increased emphasis on sports tourism in the county, pedestrian and cyclist safety projects and more reliable transportation infrastructure.

Visitors to his website could sign up to “get news from Jerry” via email. It is unclear what those emails included.

Three positions on the Albemarle Board of Supervisors are up for election this November. Pruitt announced his bid to replace Price on the board in November 2022. Democrat Bea LaPisto-Kirtley is running for reelection for her Rivanna District seat; independent David Rhodes has also filed to run in that race. Ann Mallek, also a Democrat, is running for reelection for the White Hall seat and is currently unopposed.