James Monroe’s Highland will reopen to the public Thursday after being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Officials for the historic homestead said the site will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays for visitors to tour the gardens, lawns and historic landscapes. Building interiors will remain closed to the public.
“With careful planning, we have developed a safe, fun and educational experience for our guests,” said Highland Executive Director Sara Bon-Harper. “We are pleased to be able to reopen and share the rich history of Highland with the public.”
The visit includes a low-contact outdoor interpretation station for interactive learning about Highland’s history, a takeaway paper brochure with a map and facts about the property, and a scavenger hunt for children. Monroe’s Presidential Guesthouse interiors will not be open to visitors at this time.
Admission is $8, free for children younger than 6. Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets at highland.org/plan-your-visit/tours-and-tickets.
Trails on the site also will open Thursday with free admission. Trails will open at the same time as the grounds and guests must register at the low-touch outdoor registration table. All trail guests must leave the property by 4:15 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.