DAILY PROGRESS FILE Buildings will remain closed to the public when the grounds and gardens at James Monroe’s Highland reopen this week.

James Monroe’s Highland will reopen to the public Thursday after being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials for the historic homestead said the site will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays for visitors to tour the gardens, lawns and historic landscapes. Building interiors will remain closed to the public.

“With careful planning, we have developed a safe, fun and educational experience for our guests,” said Highland Executive Director Sara Bon-Harper. “We are pleased to be able to reopen and share the rich history of Highland with the public.”

The visit includes a low-contact outdoor interpretation station for interactive learning about Highland’s history, a takeaway paper brochure with a map and facts about the property, and a scavenger hunt for children. Monroe’s Presidential Guesthouse interiors will not be open to visitors at this time.

Admission is $8, free for children younger than 6. Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets at highland.org/plan-your-visit/tours-and-tickets.

Trails on the site also will open Thursday with free admission. Trails will open at the same time as the grounds and guests must register at the low-touch outdoor registration table. All trail guests must leave the property by 4:15 p.m.

