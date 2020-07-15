The fatal Virginia State Police helicopter crash immediately following the violent Aug. 12, 2017 Unite the Right rally was probably caused by a dangerous flight condition called vortex ring state and the pilot’s lack of training on how to recognize it and recover from it, according to the National Transportation Safety Board.
The board on Wednesday released its final report on the accident that killed State Police Lt. Jay Cullen and Trooper-Pilot Berke Bates. The report, dated Monday, was published on social media by the NTSB.
The crew was observing the rally in Charlottesville’s Market Street Park that involved scattered fighting between Nazis, white supremacists, anti-fascists and counter-protesters before police declared an unlawful assembly and finally cleared the park.
Shortly afterward, James Alex Fields, Jr. drove his car into a crowd of marchers, killing 32-year-old Heather Heyer and injuring more than 30 others. He was sentenced last year to life in prison plus 419 years.
It was after Fields’ attack and subsequent arrest that the helicopter crashed.
“The National Transportation Safety Board determines the probable causes of this accident to be the pilot's loss of helicopter control after entry into vortex ring state, leading to a high rate of descent to the ground with a right spin,” the report states. “Contributing to the accident was the pilot's lack of recent and recurrent training in vortex ring state recognition and recovery.”
According to the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association, vortex ring state occurs when a helicopter’s descent surrounds the blades in their own downwash, which decreases the blades’ ability to lift the aircraft or maintain altitude.
The helicopter must be developing power, descending faster than 300 feet per minute and traveling less than 25 knots, or about 28 miles per hour.
Investigators said in the report that the helicopter’s “low forward airspeed while descending” was consistent with a vortex ring state.
“As a result, even though power was applied, the helicopter was unable to reduce the descent rate and it continued descending with an estimated vertical acceleration between 10.5 and 13.5 feet per second.”
Investigators noted that Cullen reportedly knew about the phenomenon “but review of the pilot's training records indicated that he had not received any formal recurrent vortex ring state recognition and recovery training during his 16 years with the [state police] aviation unit.”
The report states that unit’s training manual “did not include vortex ring state recognition and recovery in any of the sample lesson plans for initial or recurrent training and the associated maneuvers were considered to be optional.”
Because the helicopter was not equipped with crash-resistant flight records, investigators could not determine what efforts Cullen may have made to try and correct the aircraft.
According to the NTSB report, state police interviewed 47 witnesses to the accident, most of whom reported the helicopter hovering and then entering a roll to the right and then spinning while descending nose-down at a 45-degree angle.
