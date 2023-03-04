One man died and another was taken in critical condition to the University of Virginia Medical Center Saturday afternoon after a shooting at a Cherry Avenue convenience store, according to recorded statements made by Charlottesville Police Chief Michael Kochis at the scene.

The shooting increases to 14 the number of deaths from gun violence in the city and surrounding Albemarle County since Sept. 1, 2022, according to a tally by The Daily Progress. In addition, 23 people have been injured from guns in that period.

Kochis told reporters that the men involved in Saturday's shooting knew each other and that there was no threat to the public.

Even so, the gun deaths are irreparable losses and need to be stopped, observers said on Saturday.

"We've got to come together as a community," said Bryan Page, a member of the B.U.C.K. Squad, a group that works to deescalate tensions before they erupt into violence on the city streets. "That's the only way it's going to stop. There isn't anybody who wants to keep seeing this: a mother looking at her child that they're bringing out of a store because he's dead."

Page and another B.U.C.K. Squad member were just across the street at the time of the shooting, he said.

A dispatcher indicated on police radio that UVa police tracked a vehicle believed to be fleeing the scene to Timberland Apartments in Albemarle County where Albemarle police then took over that portion of the investigation.

Albemarle police spokeswoman Bridgette Butynski declined to answer questions because she said it was an active investigation.

As radio chatter suggested that a third person walked into the UVa hospital with a wound, yellow police tape surrounded most of the parking lot of the Sunshine Supermarket at 827 Cherry Ave. There, police including Kochis could be seen speaking with grim-faced civilians including an inconsolable woman who was eventually walked away from the scene.

Page and fellow B.U.C.K. Squad member Herb Dickerson arrived minutes after the shooting.

Dickerson said that his sources indicated that the participants in this shooting were young men and that one man was attacked.

"There were witnesses in the store that said he shot five or six times after he had damn near been beaten to death," said Dickerson.

Page and Dickerson contended that the poverty in the community is the root of the gun violence problem, because it creates family trauma and robs Black children of opportunities to constructively engage with others, particularly in the area of conflict resolution

"This is an example of the continuous thing that's been going on with the kids," said Page. "I don't know how many murders we've got to suffer before we realize and understand that this is a real thing that we've got to do something about."