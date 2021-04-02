In-person graduation is on for UVa students, officials decide

Graduating University of Virginia students will get to walk the Lawn in May as school administrators say revisions to state restrictions will allow graduates and two guests to gather for the traditional ceremony.

The school’s Class of 2020 also will get to attend an in-person ceremony after having its graduation events canceled last year in the midst of the pandemic.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced March 18 that he would loosen requirements on elementary, high school and college graduation ceremonies, imposing a 5,000-person cap or 30% of venue capacity, whichever is lower.

That, said UVa President Jim Ryan, will make the graduation ceremonies doable.

“In light of Governor Northam’s revised guidance on graduation ceremonies, I am thrilled to announce that we are now planning to hold in-person Final Exercises this May,” Ryan said in an email to the student body Friday. “All graduating students will have the opportunity to walk the Lawn and process to Scott Stadium for their ceremony. Each graduate will be permitted two guests in Scott Stadium.”

Ryan said the Scott Stadium ceremonies will be the only in-person graduation ceremonies offered.