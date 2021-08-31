Ida set to blow and pour on region Wednesday,

A hard rain is going to fall across parts of Central Virginia Wednesday as Hurricane Ida’s soggy remnants set sights on the Blue Ridge Mountains, and Gov. Ralph Northam has declared a state of emergency in advance.
Northam declared the emergency on Tuesday as weather forecasters predicted heavy rains and flooding along the Interstate 81 corridor. The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch for Central Virginia for the whole day Wednesday.
“While we’re fortunate in Virginia to have avoided the hurricane itself, heavy rainfall is expected to cause additional flash flooding and dangerous conditions in portions of the commonwealth,” Northam said in a statement.
The declaration allows state resources to be deployed to regions and communities where they are most needed and to provide coordinated planning and evacuation.
According to the weather service, Ida is expected to bring heavy rain and flooding along Interstate 81 and Interstate 66 with a risk of tornadoes throughout Wednesday.
The weather service said the rain and the wind aren’t all Ida.
“The remnants of Ida will interact with a stalled front resulting in periods of showers and thunderstorms with heavy rain beginning late Wednesday morning and continuing through Wednesday night,” meteorologists said in weather discussions on the weather service website. “Rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected, with localized amounts around 4 inches possible.”
Ida will likely have two distinct personalities as she crosses the state. She’ll breeze, bluster and pour west and north of the Blue Ridge Mountains and blow through Central Virginia and areas east of Interstate 81 bringing some super cell thunderstorms with damaging winds and possible tornadoes.
“The [area] west of the Blue Ridge [is] where steady precipitation will persist nearly continuously through [Wednesday] afternoon,” meteorologists wrote. “[The] prolonged period of steady, heavy rain will primarily be located across the West Virginia panhandle and western Maryland where widespread rainfall totals of 3 to 6 inches are expected, with localized totals exceeding 8 inches.”
For Central Virginia, the rains will likely be storm-driven.
“Given the environment in place, any storm that forms tomorrow … should be capable of exhibiting super-cellular characteristics,” they wrote. “Multiple tornadoes and instances of damaging straight line winds appear possible across the area in association with these storms.”
The weather service predicts that, while rainfall won`t be steady to the east of the Blue Ridge, individual thunderstorms “will be capable of producing very high instantaneous rainfall rates” and localized flash floods.
Ida should pack up and leave the state by Thursday morning, according to the weather service.