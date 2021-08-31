Ida set to blow and pour on region Wednesday,

A hard rain is going to fall across parts of Central Virginia Wednesday as Hurricane Ida’s soggy remnants set sights on the Blue Ridge Mountains, and Gov. Ralph Northam has declared a state of emergency in advance.

Northam declared the emergency on Tuesday as weather forecasters predicted heavy rains and flooding along the Interstate 81 corridor. The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch for Central Virginia for the whole day Wednesday.

“While we’re fortunate in Virginia to have avoided the hurricane itself, heavy rainfall is expected to cause additional flash flooding and dangerous conditions in portions of the commonwealth,” Northam said in a statement.

The declaration allows state resources to be deployed to regions and communities where they are most needed and to provide coordinated planning and evacuation.

According to the weather service, Ida is expected to bring heavy rain and flooding along Interstate 81 and Interstate 66 with a risk of tornadoes throughout Wednesday.

The weather service said the rain and the wind aren’t all Ida.