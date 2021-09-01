Ida moves out after dumping inches of rain on region

Ida turned out to be all wet and a bit of a threat, leaving Central Virginia fairly unscathed as she makes her exit through Maryland and to the northeast.
The once and former hurricane that thrashed New Orleans just days ago brought heavy rains to the area Tuesday night and into Wednesday, including several flash flood and tornado warnings in Charlottesville and Nelson and Albemarle counties.
The storm spent most of its fury by Wednesday evening with flash flood watches remaining in effect until Thursday morning for most of the region.
National Weather Service officials said Ida’s soggy remnants could still cause periods of showers and thunderstorms into Wednesday night with possible amounts of 1 to 3 inches. The storm should be gone by Thursday morning, they said.
Officially, about 2.19 inches of rain fell in the area on Tuesday, as measured at the Charlottesville Albemarle Airport, but some areas received far more than that, weather service officials said.
Another inch fell at the airport as of 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Although there were several tornado warnings late Tuesday and into Wednesday, the warnings were issued due to rotational radar readings, and no funnel clouds were spotted on the ground. Some wind damage occurred from thunderstorms spun up by the tropical system, but no tornado damage was reported.
The combination of wind and rain brought trees down across the area, including one that fell onto a car on the Thomas Jefferson Parkway Wednesday morning around 9 a.m. According to Albemarle County rescue and police officials, the tree struck the car as it was moving, hitting it near the front seats and trapping the driver inside.
It took about 30 minutes to cut the driver from the wreck, officials said. The driver was taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening. The road was closed for several hours between Route 20 and Milton Road as the tree and the wreck were removed.
Heavy rains and water on roadways contributed to a slew of crashes from Tuesday evening into Wednesday afternoon. Despite some flooding in low lying areas, the Virginia Department of Transportation reported no damage to thoroughfares in the region.
“There have been numerous tornado warnings as well as flood watches but no significant damage to roads in Albemarle, Culpeper, Fauquier, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock counties has been reported so far,” said VDOT spokesman Lou Hatter, in a statement.
Hatter said that rain was forecast through Wednesday evening and that road crews would remain on duty. Motorists, he said, should remain alert.
“Small streams can rise quickly and without warning due to heavy rain upstream,” he said “Two feet of water is enough to float most vehicles, including trucks and SUVs, and when a road is submerged a driver may not be able to tell whether the road is damaged or washed out.”
Scattered power outages were reported throughout the storm, but as of Wednesday evening all but a handful of customers were back online, according to area power suppliers.
Ida’s exit will make room for cooler temperatures on Thursday with highs near 80 and winds between 8 and 11 miles per hour and gusts up to 24 miles per hour, weather service meteorologists said. Lows Thursday night are expected to dip into the mid-50s with winds calming.
Temperatures are expected to stay below 90 degrees through the Labor Day weekend with little chance of rain.