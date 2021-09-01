Ida moves out after dumping inches of rain on region

The combination of wind and rain brought trees down across the area, including one that fell onto a car on the Thomas Jefferson Parkway Wednesday morning around 9 a.m. According to Albemarle County rescue and police officials, the tree struck the car as it was moving, hitting it near the front seats and trapping the driver inside.

It took about 30 minutes to cut the driver from the wreck, officials said. The driver was taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening. The road was closed for several hours between Route 20 and Milton Road as the tree and the wreck were removed.

Heavy rains and water on roadways contributed to a slew of crashes from Tuesday evening into Wednesday afternoon. Despite some flooding in low lying areas, the Virginia Department of Transportation reported no damage to thoroughfares in the region.

“There have been numerous tornado warnings as well as flood watches but no significant damage to roads in Albemarle, Culpeper, Fauquier, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock counties has been reported so far,” said VDOT spokesman Lou Hatter, in a statement.

Hatter said that rain was forecast through Wednesday evening and that road crews would remain on duty. Motorists, he said, should remain alert.