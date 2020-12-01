Healthcare workers and nursing home residents to get first shots at COVID vaccine

Getting a COVID-19 vaccine is not like getting a flu shot: It won’t be first-come, first-served, it will likely come in two doses and it could take months to get.

Federal officials are pushing those most likely to come into contact with COVID and those most likely to die or suffer from it to the front of the line for the vaccines, one of which is expected to be made available this month.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control’s advisory committee on immunization practices voted 13-1 to provide the first vaccines for healthcare workers and those in long-term care facilities.

The committee cited COVID’s impact on healthcare workers and those living in long-term care facilities in setting the priorities. They will set other priorities in the population as more vaccines become available.

The CDC expects 40 million doses of the vaccine in the next few weeks, enough to inoculate about 20 million health workers with a two-part dose. Officials then expect the doses to start trickling in by the millions every week to health departments and hospitals across the country.

Locally, the distribution will fall primarily to the Thomas Jefferson Health District, which distributes most influenza and other vaccinations.