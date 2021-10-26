Health department gives ghouls go-ahead for Halloween haunting

On Saturday, Charlottesville Parks and Recreation will bring a pumpkin patch Azalea, Tonsler, Rives and Washington parks as part of the city’s Pumpkins in the Park program.

Pumpkins will be spread out in a grassy area, some easy to find and some hidden. Registration is required, and each registrant picks one pumpkin and receives a bag of treats, as well as some crafts. No tricks are included.

They who find the pumpkin with the park's logo win $50 gift cards to parks and recreation facilities.

Registration can be made by following the links on the parks and recreation webpage at www.charlottesville.gov.

Elliot said the health department wants people to have fun and enjoy themselves, but they want people to be safe at the same time. For some, that may mean staying home.

“If you’re not feeling well, don’t go out. It’s a funky time of year when it’s hard to know if that symptom you’re feeling is COVID or if it’s allergies, if it’s a cold, or if it’s the flu,” he said. “The safest bet is, if you’re not feeling great, ask your friends to hang onto some candy for you.”

Elliot said that even though the focus is on COVID, fall and winter bring on a wide variety of contagious ailments.