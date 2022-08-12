HBCU alum promoted to UVa police department's second in command

Cue the tumbleweed, there’s a new deputy chief on Grounds.

UPD officers, Uva faculty and staff, members of Alpha Kappa Psi, Inc., Charlottesville community organizers and residents and the friends and families of Deputy Chief Bryant Hall filled the sunny Rotunda Dome to celebrate his new position on Friday.

“My first [priority] is providing procedural justice, to make sure students, faculty and staff are protected at all costs,” Hall said. “I’m focused on community engagement, that’s why there are so many pastors and organizers here, I want that relationship with the community. Focusing on being an employer of choice and making this a place that law enforcement from all over Virginia want to come and work.”

Hall has been with the department since 2019 as the field services captain, responsible for organizing 24-hour uniform patrol, investigations and crime prevention.

Now, he will take his place deciding on the best safety measures for the University alongside Chief of Police Timothy Longo.

“We’re here, not just for a promotion, but for a legacy that will outlive all of us,” Longo said. “This is a different police department, this is a unique space.”

Longo passed the baton to Deputy Chief Hall’s wife, Maria Hall, who pinned her husband as attendees smiled from ear to ear. Hall’s children were the first to clap once she finished.

Before joining UPD three years ago, Hall served the Portsmouth Police Department (PPD) for more than 13 years and in the National Guard Reserve in 2001.

During his time in Portsmouth in 2018, the new Deputy Chief created a program called Teens and Traffic Stops. The first of its kind in Virginia, the program taught youth about protocol when being pulled over in the midst of high-profile stops and police shootings around the country at the time.

A Norfolk State University alum, Deputy Chief Hall also spearheaded the partnership between UPD and the Norfolk Life Enrichment Center (LEC) in which officers tutor Charlottesville City Public School students to strengthen community relationships.

“I couldn’t be happier about this promotion,” UVa President Jim Ryan said. “He’s an incredible individual and an incredible member of UPD. He’s going to do great things.”