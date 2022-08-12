Hall takes role as UVa police department's second in command

Cue the tumbleweeds because there’s a new deputy on the Grounds of the University of Virginia; Deputy Police Chief Bryant Hall, to be precise.

University Police officers, UVa faculty and staff along with members of Alpha Kappa Psi joined Charlottesville community members at the sun-filled Rotunda Dome on Friday morning to welcome Hall to his new position.

Hall has been with the department since 2019 as the field services captain, responsible for organizing 24-hour uniform patrol, investigations and crime prevention. Now, he will take his place deciding on the best safety measures for the university alongside Chief of Police Timothy Longo.

“We’re here, not just for a promotion, but for a legacy that will outlive all of us,” Longo said. “This is a different police department, this is a unique space.”

“I couldn’t be happier about this promotion,” UVa President Jim Ryan said. “He’s an incredible individual and an incredible member of [the University Police Department.] He’s going to do great things.”

Hall’s wife, Maria Hall, pinned the new badge on her husband as attendees smiled from ear to ear. Hall’s children were the first to clap once she finished.

Before joining the university department three years ago, Hall served with the Portsmouth Police Department for more than 13 years and in the National Guard Reserve in 2001.

During his time in Portsmouth, Hall created a program called Teens and Traffic Stops to teach youth about protocol when being pulled over in the midst of high-profile stops and police shootings around the country at the time. It was the first of its kind in Virginia.

Norfolk State University alum, Hall spearheaded a partnership with the university police and the Norfolk Life Enrichment Center in which officers tutor Charlottesville City Public School students to strengthen community relationships.

“My first [priority] is providing procedural justice, to make sure students, faculty and staff are protected at all costs,” Hall said. “I’m focused on community engagement, that’s why there are so many pastors and organizers here. I want that relationship with the community, focusing on being an employer of choice and making this a place that law enforcement from all over Virginia want to come and work.”