Habitat for Humanity of Greater Charlottesville kicked off its annual women build in the Southwood development in honor of International Women’s Day on Wednesday.

“Construction can feel like a male dominated space,” volunteer Ryan McCarthy told The Daily Progress. “We’re bringing in women…and the task just feels very empowering.”

The task at hand is building houses in a mixed income community, 33 of which will be ready to move into this summer.

“We have Habitat homes currently under construction as well as Atlantic Builders and Southern Home development, which will be market rate homes,” Habitat’s volunteer and events manager Natalie Burgwin told The Daily Progress.

Research from the Urban Institute, an economic and social policy think tank, indicates that moving to a community with mixed income housing can improve children’s health and educational outcomes and relieve stress for low-income people.

Around 150 people have signed up for the women’s build, which will last a month. More than 100 of those volunteers are women.

“Women are invited all of the time,” McCarthy said. “But if you don't have a lot of pre-existing knowledge, it may feel intimidating.”

That’s why she and other University of Virginia Tradeswomen signed up to volunteer on this year’s women build, McCarthy said. McCarthy is working on her plumbing apprenticeship at UVa.

“The whole crew in there today is women from throughout the Facilities Management Department,” McCarthy said. “We’ve got a woman from finance and a woman from the sustainability office.”

The housing type varies across the development: there are some single-family detached houses as well as multifamily housing. That’s because otherwise they couldn’t achieve the housing density they want, according to Habitat for Humanity of Greater Charlottesville’s spokeswoman Angela Guzman.

Habitat will build more than 300 houses over the course of redevelopment, which Guzman estimated would take 15-20 years.

UVa’s Maxine Platzer Lynn Women’s Center is making a $500 donation to Habitat in addition to the tradeswomen’s volunteer hours.

“We can come in and do some work but you do actually need dollars flowing to make an enterprise like this happen,” McCarthy said.