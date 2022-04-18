 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Guest cabins burn in National Park

Shenandoah

The view off Blackrock Summit in Shenandoah National Park in 2020. Shenandoah National Park is important for the health of the wildlife but also the people surrounding it, according to researchers.

 Terry Beigie

A Monday morning fire in the Big Meadows Lodge complex in Shenandoah National Park destroyed an unoccupied guest cabin and a maintenance building, according to park officials.

The fire was reported by a campground visitor around 2 a.m. Monday. The fire destroyed the Blackrock guest cabin.

The Big Meadows Lodge complex has not yet opened for the season. The Lodge is operated by the park concessioner, Delaware North Corporation. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Firefighters from National Park Service were joined by fire departments from Luray, Stanley, and Elkton.

