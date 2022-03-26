Greer is next county school for name review

Mary Carr Greer is about to have her name examined.

The elementary school bearing her name is the latest to have its moniker reviewed for suitability by a community advisory committee to make sure the Greer name meets standards set by the Albemarle County Public Schools.

The standards require those whose names are on a school to have professional and community service records represent excellence, equity, family and community, and wellness.

Greer will be the seventh school in the division to have its name reviewed. In all, there were 13 schools in the division named for individuals when the naming review policy went into effect in October 2018.

The former Jack Jouett Middle School; Cale Elementary School; Sutherland Middle School; and Murray High School have been renamed in the process.

Those schools are now known respectively as Journey Middle School; Mountain View Elementary School; Lakeside Middle School; and Community Lab School.

Broadus Wood and Virginia L. Murray elementary schools had their names pass muster and were retained after committee review.

The Greer school has about 400 students and is named in honor of Mary Carr Greer, who was a local educator.

According the school’s information, Greer attended the Union Ridge Graded School, a primary school that would later become the Albemarle Training School. She taught locally for several years before attending what is now Virginia State University.

She returned to Albemarle Training School and became its third principal.

Susie Lee, a guidance counselor at Greer, has been named the chair of the community advisory committee.

Committee membership will include participation in all committee meetings, of which there will be three or four, and two public meetings. Those interested in serving on the advisory committee are asked to email SchoolNamingReview@k12albemarle.org by 5 p.m. April 11.

Interested persons should explain why they want to serve, their affiliation with the school, and their contact information.

Committee members will be announced by Friday, April 15, and the committee is expected to hold their organizational meeting the following week.

Two online surveys and two in-person public forums will be held.

Information on the naming review policy, process, and all of the current and completed reviews can be found on the division’s School Naming Review website.