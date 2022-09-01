Greene Care Clinic prepares for first ever Health & Wellness Fun Fair

The Greene Care Clinic is teaming up with other local healthcare organizations for a free event on September 11.

The Greene Care Clinic is a non-profit organization that provides free health care and behavioral health support services to uninsured adult Greene County residents (ages 19-64) who are not eligible for Medicaid/Medicare and who earn less than 300% of the Federal Poverty Level.

“Since I’ve been the Executive Director of the Greene Care Clinic, I often come across residents of Greene County that aren’t aware of the health care and mental health services available to them – regardless of their insurance status,” said Pam Morris, the Executive Director. “Sometimes even the organizations don’t know as much about each other’s services as we should. So, our goal is to host an event where the community comes together for a fun day where they also learn about a variety of health care and mental health care-related services that could benefit them, a family member, a neighbor, or a work colleague. Our goal for the FUN FAIR is to increase awareness and to have a little fun at the same time.”

This family friendly event will be free and include multiple healthcare-related organizations, live music, food trucks, a yoga class, a bounce castle and much more.

“There will be 30-plus health-care related organizations present at the event to share information about their services and to answer any questions attendees might have,” said Morris. “This includes representatives from Greene EMS, the Greene Social Services Department, Region TEN, the Blue Ridge Health Department (including the Greene Health Department), the Greene Alliance of Church/Community Efforts (GRACE), Greene Pharmacy, Feeding Greene, several groups from UVA Health, Sentara MJH, Greene Emergency Response Team (CERT), Sexual Assault Resources Agency (SARA) and many more.

“To encourage attendees to walk around and talk to the organizations present at the event, they will be given a raffle ticket from each organization they talk with, and they will receive two raffle tickets for completing the Greene County Health Care Survey. The raffle tickets can then be used to enter drawings for some great prizes, including, as example, an annual pass to our National Parks, a $100 gift certificate to the Corner Store Garden Center, four $25 gift certificates to Highlands Golf Park, a love bowl and tray by Holly Horan of Noon Whistle Pottery and more.”

Additionally, attendees can fill out a survey to inform local health organizations about the health care needs of Greene County residents.

Volunteers are needed to help set up for the event (around 10 a.m.), take down the event (around 5 or 5:30 p.m.) and assist with parking. Those interested in helping can fill out the “Contact Us” form on the Care Clinic’s website at greenecareclinic.org/contact.

This event will take place a Greene Commons (40 Celt Rd.) on Sunday, September 11 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event is outdoors and attendees are encouraged to bring chairs or a blanket to sit in the grass and enjoy the live music. Attendees will be asked to park in the school parking lot (there is a sidewalk to take to Greene Commons). The County Building parking lot will be reserved for FUN FAIR organizations and participants.

For more information about Greene Care Clinic, visit greenecareclinic.org. For more information about the event, search “Greene Health & Wellness FUN FAIR” on Facebook.