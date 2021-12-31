Governor appoints two local women appointed to state boards

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has appointed two Central Virginians to statewide boards.

Olivia E. Branch, of Keswick, was appointed to the board of directors of the Virginia Recreational Facilities Authority and Shelley Viola Murphy, of Palmyra, was reappointed to the Virginia Library Board.

Murphy is the descendant project researcher for the University of Virginia’s Division for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. She is one of 15 members on the board who serve five-year terms and determine the scope of the state library collection, policies on which books are kept, housed, or exhibited and enters into agreements with institutions and organizations with similar purposes.

Branch is the member relations coordinator for Keswick Club, in Keswick. The recreational facilities board was formed in 1986 through state legislation to provide a high quality recreational attraction in the western part of the state and promote the area’s history, tourism and economic development as well as preserve scenic and natural areas.

She is one of 19 members on the board, which includes members of the state Senate and House of Delegates. She will serve a five-year term.— Staff reports