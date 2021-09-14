Future of proposed partially affordable housing complex on Stribling Ave unclear

Matthew Alfefe, a city planner, said he didn’t see the city approving the project unless there was a plan for the improvements themselves and not just for funding.

The commissioners voiced their support for the affordable housing aspect of the project, but had concerns about funding and other logistics.

Commissioner Hosea Mitchell said he is concerned the proposal doesn’t adequately address the critical slopes at the site, and commissioner Jody Lahendro objected to the removal of 11 large ash, oak and maple trees along Stribling Ave as part of the development.

“I’m sick and tired of having beautiful large trees being torn down because of bureaucratic standards,” Lanhendro said.

Commissioner Taneia Dowell commended the affordable housing project, but suggested the proposal be delayed until the developer can address the traffic and pedestrian safety concerns.

“Do we want to put the people at risk to give them affordable housing … is that really affordable housing?” she said.