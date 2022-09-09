From trailer to townhouse: family looks forward to Southwood home

"We are very grateful to Habitat, Southwood, and God," says 31-year-old Benjamin Madrid, whose family will soon become the first family to leap from a trailer to a townhouse at Southwood, a community getting redeveloped by the non-profit Habitat for Humanity.

With Madrid's income from driving city buses plus that of his wife, Wendy, who works in hotel housekeeping, they say they mustered the $2,500 down payment for a 4-bedroom townhouse that's mere footsteps from planned Biscuit Run State Park.

Why Habitat?

"I looked at the prices," Madrid says of market-rate developments, "and they were very high."

Madrid says the family will wait until around the start of the new year to move. He says he wants to keep the kids safe from heavy construction machinery, which noisily swirled on multiple sides of the Horizon Road property during a Friday afternoon conversation translated from Spanish to English.

"I would like to invite other families here in Southwood to apply for the program," said Madrid in translation. "The house is unbelievably beautiful, and it's accessible for most of us."