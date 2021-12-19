Friends, family seek help for slain Charlottesville woman

As of Sunday, the page had generated almost $6,000 toward the $7,500 goal.

“We are asking for your support to assist with funeral expenses and beyond with consideration for things associated with care and contingency plans for the six children Nita leaves behind,” friends and family wrote. “This support will go directly to Nita’s family and we will ensure they receive every outpouring of support during this brutal time of year for this family. We appreciate every gesture of love that has been received thus far, and hope that you will continue to support this family in any way that you can.”

Robinson, who is charged with killing Tonita Smith and Redmon, is also a suspect in two other murders in and around Northern Virginia and the Washington, D.C. metro area. He has been dubbed the ‘shopping cart killer’ because carts were used to transport victims to other locations.

He is currently in custody at the Rockingham County Jail on two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of concealing dead bodies. Other charges in connection two more bodies are expected to follow.