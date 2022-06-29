 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Free Union remains closed due to pipe failure

A tardy piece of equipment is keeping a portion of Free Union Road in Albemarle County off limits to local motorists.

The portion of road between Shiffletts Mill Road and Davis Shop Road was shut down after Virginia Department of Transportation crews found a failed pipe beneath the road that was causing damage to the roadway.

After inspection, VDOT made the decision to perform an emergency pipe replacement. Crews removed trees blocking their way yesterday and planned to use an excavator Wednesday morning to dig out the pipe.

The equipment however, was running a little behind and didn’t show up until Wednesday afternoon.

Crews started working on the pipe and the roadway and hope to have it open by midnight.

While the road is closed, VDOT recommends drivers detour using Markwood Road, which is both Route 671 and Route 664 to Route 810, also called Blackwells Hollow Road, and Route 601.

