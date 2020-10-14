Free clinic finds new home, will move next month

Local contractor Martin Horn, which built out the center’s current offices in the health district building, is working on plans for the clinic’s pharmacy that will also be located in the building.

“We’re going to build the pharmacy over 30 days and Martin Horn is really carrying us,” Keller said. “It feels like the right space. It feels like a home. That’s important for our clients because no one wakes up in the morning wanting to go to a free clinic. This will make them feel comfortable.”

The clinic’s need to relocate was a surprise to both the clinic and the health district. Virginia Health department officials told clinic leaders in May that they were canceling the nonprofit’s lease due to COVID-19’s expected impacts and the need for contact tracing and other activities related to the pandemic that would require space and new personnel.

The free clinic had until November to find a new place and make its move.

The issue was not between the health department and the free clinic, but between the virus and the future, officials said. The department worked with the free clinic to provide an extension until November and worked out a separate lease agreement for the organization’s dental clinic to remain in place.