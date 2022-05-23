Former massage therapist pleads guilty to aggravated sexual battery

A Charlottesville man pleaded guilty Monday in Charlottesville Circuit Court to three felony counts of aggravated sexual battery by a massage therapist.

Justin Kyle Sadacca, 39, will serve four years in prison, according to a city news release. Judge Richard E. Moore sentenced Sadacca to 40 years of jail time — 36 of which were suspended.

The suspended sentence was conditioned on two years of supervised probation and 10 years of good behavior, according to the news release. Sadacca also will have to register as a sex offender and cannot work as a massage therapist or in a related field.

Sadacca was arrested in April 2021 on charges related to three assaults that occurred from 2015 to 2021. He was employed as a massage therapist by a spa in Charlottesville and worked an independent massage therapist, police said at the time of the arrest.

“The defendant used his position of trust to target and violate several women,” Commonwealth’s Attorney Joe Platania said in a statement. “As a result of today’s proceedings, he will be a convicted felon, will serve a prison sentence, and will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life. This result ensures accountability and punishment for the defendant while providing finality and closure for the victims of his crimes.”