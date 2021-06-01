For city fire marshal, retirement means doing his job

“It’s not easy at first because a left turn is a right turn when you’re steering from the rear, but it becomes intuitive after a while,” he said.

Nowadays, tiller trucks have enclosed cabins for the rear driver, but in the old days, the position was open and exposed to whatever nature threw at them.

“One time we had a house fire in Belmont and I was the captain on the aerial and driving the back end. I didn’t participate in the firefighting but you couldn’t avoid getting wet at the scene,” Walton recalled. “It was about 5 degrees out that night, very cold, and the water that coated on your turnout gear turned to ice. We finished that fire and got on the truck going to Ridge Street and got an alarm at UVa.”

The cold froze the water on Walton’s fire gear and gloves, making it almost impossible to turn the tiller’s steering wheel or grip with his ice-frozen gloves.

“I told the guys up front my gloves are frozen and my hands are cold and all I can do is hold on to the wheel, and they had to do all of the turning from up front,” he recalled. “[The driver] did all of the steering and had to make all wide turns because I couldn’t do anything. I was frozen in place and my hands were just so cold they wouldn’t work. That was one of the worst times I had on the back end.”