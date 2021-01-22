 Skip to main content
Fluvanna deputies looking for missing girl
Fluvanna deputies looking for missing girl

Desiree Ann Lloyd poster
From the Fluvanna County Sheriff's Office

A 17-year-old Fluvanna County girl went missing from her Lake Monticello home on Thursday and the county sheriff’s office is asking for help in finding her.

Fluvanna County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for Desiree Ann Lloyd who they say packed several bags of clothes and left her home without her wallet, debit card or identification.

Lloyd, who stands about 5-feet, 3-inches and weighs about 145 pounds, reportedly left a note behind indicating she may harm herself.

Deputies say the blue-eyed, brown-haired Lloyd is taking medication for anxiety and other conditions.

Anyone who thinks they may have seen Lloyd is asked to call the department at (434) 589-8211. If she is seen outside of Fluvanna County, deputies recommend calling local law enforcement or 911.

