Fluco Crabfest takes candidates virtual, crabs remain in person

The crabs will be real, but the politicians will be virtual.

Organizers of the 5th annual Fluvanna County Crabfest slated for Saturday say they will take the festival’s traditional candidate pitches virtual due to rising cases of COVID-19 created by the delta variant.

Eight candidates for offices from local to statewide, including governor, will join the Crabfest via Zoom, but residents who signed up in advance for food will be able to get their crabs in Palmyra’s Pleasant Grove Park.

The event is being organized by the Fluvanna County Democratic Committee, Lefty Lunch Ladies, Fluvanna Leaders for Race and Diversity, and Virginia Blue.

The Zoom-hosted event will be from 2 to 3 p.m. and feature presentations from independent local school board candidates Gequetta "G" Murray-Key, from the Rivanna District, and Eric Anderson, from the Cunningham District.

Tony O’Brien, independent county Board of Supervisors candidate; Sara Ratcliffe, candidate for the state 58th district House of Delegates seat; 65th district House candidate Caitlin Coakley; Lt. Gov. candidate Hala Ayala; Attorney General candidate Mark Herring; and Governor candidate Terry McAuliffe will also make presentations.