 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Fire puts family of four out of their home

  • 0
Alb County fire rescue logo

A Sunday morning fire in a Harvest Drive home likely started on a back deck, according to the Albemarle County Fire Marshal’s office.

The fire was discovered at 6:26 a.m. and Albemarle County Fire Rescue crews, along with Charlottesville Fire Department crews found the rear of the townhome ablaze. The fire was put out and the last crew member left the scene about three hours later.

No one was hurt in the fire, but fire, smoke and water damage forced the home’s family of four to find other shelter. The family is being assisted by the American Red Cross.

Firefighters said smoke alarms in the home alerted the occupants.

The fire is still under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Office but preliminary reports indicate the fire started on the deck and then spread to the inside of the home.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Video game companies halt operations in Russia

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert