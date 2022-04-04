Fire puts family of four out of their home

A Sunday morning fire in a Harvest Drive home likely started on a back deck, according to the Albemarle County Fire Marshal’s office.

The fire was discovered at 6:26 a.m. and Albemarle County Fire Rescue crews, along with Charlottesville Fire Department crews found the rear of the townhome ablaze. The fire was put out and the last crew member left the scene about three hours later.

No one was hurt in the fire, but fire, smoke and water damage forced the home’s family of four to find other shelter. The family is being assisted by the American Red Cross.

Firefighters said smoke alarms in the home alerted the occupants.

The fire is still under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Office but preliminary reports indicate the fire started on the deck and then spread to the inside of the home.