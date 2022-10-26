Fire damages home Albemarle County home, leaves five without their residence

Five people were left without their home after a fire Wednesday afternoon in the 2500 block of Kimbrough Circle, according to Albemarle County Fire Rescue officials.

The fire was reported around 1:58 p.m. and firefighters arrived about 11 minutes later to find fire coming from a front window of the single-story house, officials said.

The five occupants of the home got out safely and there were no reported injuries. The residents are being helped by the Red Cross.

The investigators with the county fire marshal's office said the cause of the fire was unattended cooking.