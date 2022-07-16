Film tells story of how churches anchored the Black community in Fluvanna

A documentary film created by a local filmmaker on the history of Black churches will premier today at a free event at the Fluvanna County High School Auditorium at 3 p.m.

“Reconstructed: The Rebuilding of African-American Communities Through Faith and Education,” a movie by Fluvanna County musician and educator Horace Scruggs follows the history of the Black churches that emerged after the Reconstruction and became the hearts and souls of their communities.

Home to many Black families, these churches organized African-American Sunday School Unions to respond to social, material and faith needs and were key in establishing Fluvanna’s Rosenwald schools.

The documentary also touches on the history of education in the region while presenting stories and experiences of attendees of the schools.

The film will premiere on Sunday, July 17 at 3 p.m. at the Fluvanna County High School Auditorium.

The documentary was sponsored by the Fluvanna County Arts Council. The funding was provided by Virginia Humanities.

Scruggs said his goal was to bring to light the history of the African American churches in Fluvanna County.

“There are 10 churches that were built during reconstruction and so for African Americans, that was a time of, say, relative progress,” Scruggs said. “What we’re trying to demonstrate in the film is that what they found most useful was the building of a church. Really, the idea of the film is to bring that history out—the history of the church will be discussed and then the connection to the educational community as well.”

The location of the premier has a meaning.

Carysbrook Performing Arts Center is the Fluvanna County theater, but it does not have an operational film and projection equipment, which is currently being installed.

The high school auditorium has a device projection system, and it can allow a good-size crowd. Still the significance goes deeper.

“It’s kind of our theater,” Scruggs said. “But beyond that, we’re showing it to the community that it is about. It’s allowing people who actually live in this community and who benefit from these churches to be a part of it and see it firsthand.”

The film highlights the role of the Black church in providing for the needs of the community.

The stories of these tradition bearers are particularly relevant and timely since graduates of Rosenwald schools still live in the community.

Scruggs feels the impact of the churches with having a personal connection to the county.

“This documentary, as was the other one, was very close to me because I grew up in one of these Reconstruction Era churches,” Scruggs said. “I knew firsthand how impactful they were on my own life—how they continue to be impactful in a lot of people’s lives as well.”

For Scruggs, filmmaking is a passion that was born during the pandemic.

“As musical performers, professional musicians, we were shuttered, to be able to perform to live audiences,” Scruggs said. So film was a way of creating a bing in that creative process in which people could still enjoy live performances as well as non-live performances and video performances.”

As a big fan of history, Scruggs was able to put those creative virtues into historical facts while also exploring the areas of landscape photography as well as drone photography.

Ultimately, Scruggs hopes that the movie will foster a broader understanding of shared history and spark meaningful conversation around historical inequities.

“The symbiotic relationship between church and school creates African American progress,” Scruggs concluded.