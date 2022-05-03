Fiery crash on I-64 kills driver

Virginia State Police are investigating a fiery Monday night crash on the interstate that killed the driver of a minivan in Albemarle County.

Police said the crash occurred about 8:30 p.m. Monday when a Toyota minivan was traveling west on Interstate 64 and ran off the left side of the interstate.

The vehicle traveled about a half-mile in the median before it struck a bridge support column at the 106 mile marker, which is near Greenville Station Road. The impact of the crash caused the vehicle to catch fire and by the time fire crews arrived, the vehicle was fully ablaze.

Police said the driver of the minivan died at the scene.

The driver’s remains are being transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond for positive identification. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.