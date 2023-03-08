A Tuesday night brush fire in Albemarle County south of Charlottesville took more than an hour to extinguish due to high winds, according to authorities.

The brush fire broke out in a field in the 1900 block of Old Lynchburg Road in Albemarle County on Tuesday night after power lines fell and sparked, igniting ground cover and starting the fire, according to the county fire marshal's office.

Albemarle County Fire Rescue responded to reports of the fire at 9:40 p.m.

It took firefighters an hour and a half to put out the fire because of winds exceeding 25 mph.

There were no injuries or property damage, according to county officials.