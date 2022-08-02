Early Sunday crash kills Orange County man

An Orange County man was killed in an early Sunday car crash after his pickup truck ran off Madison Run Road.

Virginia State Police say James B. Nichols, Jr, 45, of Orange, died at the crash scene on Route 639 about a half-mile east of Cox Mill Road, also called Route 643.

Police say Nichol’s 2008 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling east on Route 639 when it ran off the left side of the roadway, struck a fence and overturned.

Nichols was not wearing a seatbelt and speed is considered a factor in the crash, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.