Early morning crash kills one in Albemarle County
Early morning crash kills one in Albemarle County

One person was killed in an early morning car crash Friday on James Monroe Parkway, according to Albemarle County police.

Police officials said the driver of a vehicle died at the scene of the single-vehicle crash near Bishop Road when the car slammed into a downed tree in the roadway around 4 a.m.. The name of the deceased is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

Police closed the road near the crash scene for much of the morning as police investigated the incident.

