Drug search nets, meth, heroin and felony charges for a local man
A regional drug task force arrested a local man Wednesday on charges of possessing narcotics after a search warrant of an Albemarle County residence turned up heroin, methamphetamine and a firearm.

Jay W. Luther, 57, whose address is listed as Charlottesville in Albemarle County General District Court, is charged with two counts of manufacturing or distributing illegal drugs.

The charges came from a Tuesday search of a Regency Court apartment. The search is are part of an ongoing narcotics investigation, police said.

He is being held at the Charlottesville-Albemarle County Regional Jail pending a Jan. 13, 2022 bond hearing.

The investigation remains ongoing and additional charges are pending, task force members said.

