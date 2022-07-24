Dr. Petri answers your questions on the BA.5 variant and monkeypox

University of Virginia immunologist and COVID-19 researcher Dr. William Petri continues to answer reader questions about COVID-19 and, now, monkeypox. Send your questions to Lynne Anderson at vanderson@dailyprogress.com, and she will forward them to Dr. Petri.

Could you please explain this latest scary variant and what is unique about it?

You are not alone in needing an explanation; we are getting a new lineage of omicron every month, or so it seems. BA.5 is the most infectious COVID-19 virus ever. It has replaced earlier omicron lineages of COVID-19 because it is so infectious and because it partially evades prior immunity to COVID-19. As of July 16, 80% of cases of COVID-19 were due to BA.5.

This new variant is still part of the omicron lineage that first appeared over last year’s Christmas-New Year’s holiday, but has new mutations in the spike glycoprotein to escape from antibodies produced by the vaccine or by prior omicron infection. BA.5 was first identified in South Africa in the winter of 2022. Two spike mutations, L452R and F486V, seem critical to evasion of antibody from the original omicron BA.1.

In response to the current BA.5 pandemic wave, FDA on June 30 asked Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna to develop so-called bivalent vaccines that are designed to target the original coronavirus strain as well as the BA.5 subvariant.

Should I be masking again? What about travel?

Yes, you should be masking in indoor public spaces if you are at high risk for severe COVID-19 (i.e. age 65 or older, not boosted, or underlying medical illnesses such as diabetes, heart or lung disease). Also I would recommend that you mask if you don’t want to disrupt your life by having to go into isolation for 5 days due to a new COVID infection.

How much longer will the coronavirus, or SARS-CoV-2, be a threat to us?

Some not-so-good news here. The continued emergence of new lineages of the omicron variant that are more transmissible and able to evade immunity, indicates to me that the future will be replete with new lineages, much as we see antigenic drift of influenza every year. So I expect that every fall we will need to get a booster shot of the vaccine that is expressly made to provide protection against the latest lineage or variant of SARS-CoV-2.

The better news is that we are much better able to cope with COVID-19 now thanks to effective vaccines and antiviral medicines.

I’ve heard some discussion about it being endemic now. What does that mean, and what does it mean in terms of our risk for getting COVID-19 and becoming very ill?

Today COVID-19 is still pandemic, as it is occurring throughout the world. In the future, it is likely that we will have seasonal epidemics of COVID-19, much as we have for influenza in the winter every year. Endemic will then be the period between epidemics, when the infection is present in a region or country but not so common as to be causing an epidemic.

We’re all worn out by COVID-19, and almost everyone I know has had it. Can we stop with the precautions now?

I would say yes and no. Yes, if you have had your vaccine boosted and are not at high risk, and have concluded (not unreasonably) that catching COVID-19 will be more of an inconvenience (five days of at home isolation followed by 5 days of masking). No, if you are not vaccinated and boosted, or are otherwise at high risk for becoming hospitalized. The CDC recommends for high-risk individuals to mask in indoor public spaces, because of the medium level of transmission that we are experiencing in Central Virginia.

I’m in my 70s and worried because I hear that immunity wanes faster in older people and that many of the deaths from omicron were in older, vaccinated people. What are we supposed to do? And are we eligible for another booster? I’ve had the initial two shots and two boosters. It feels like it’s time for another. What is the official recommendation?

You are right on the money about where we are today. Waning immunity after vaccination and boosting is more common in those 55 and older and occurs as soon as five months after vaccination.

In a recent study of 11,000 adults conducted by Vanderbilt University, the mRNA vaccine plus the boosters was up to 95% effective at preventing the need for invasive mechanical ventilation or death in adults, and 85% effective at preventing hospitalization. Without the booster, protection against hospitalization was only 65% for omicron. It is a shame that only one third of people ages five and up have received the booster, since it is so important in protecting from severe COVID-19.

Getting back to your situation, you have done everything right, having received two boosters, which everyone age 50 and older is eligible for. The only thing left to do now is to await the BA.5 booster, which should be available later this year.

I read that, while the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is not recommended for the first round of immunization, it could still be a viable and effective booster shot. Is this accurate, and if so, how do I make sure I get the J&J instead of Moderna or Pfizer?

You are correct that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is effective as a booster. There is little difference in the effectiveness of the different boosters, and all are equally safe. The J&J vaccine however is fundamentally different, using an adenovirus instead of the mRNA Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. So, if you prefer J&J, I suggest that you call the pharmacy or your health care provider in advance to check that it is available.

Should everyone who gets COVID-19 be treated with Paxlovid, and if so, must it be taken within a certain time frame after diagnosis? If I am diagnosed, how do I get Paxlovid as fast as possible?

The FDA has given emergency use authorization for Paxlovid for patients at high risk who are within five 5 days of the onset of COVID-19. It is safe and effective. The only drawbacks are that Paxlovid may interact with other medicines you are taking, is not yet approved for low-risk infections, and that rebounds may occur. Rebound infection after completing the five-day treatment with Paxlovid occurs in some people, including me (!), so be aware so that if you get ill again, you know to test and isolate for five days again, if needed.

I feel like I’m getting a secondary infection from COVID-19. Is that possible? And if so, will Paxlovid treat that?

A rebound infection after completing Paxlovid treatment can occur, but current recommendations are not to take a second treatment course of Paxlovid, as the medicine has not been tested for that indication. Apart from Paxlovid rebounds, a second omicron infection is quite possible, as the current BA.5 strain is able to evade immunity from prior omicron lineages that have been in circulation since the beginning of the year.

I keep reading about increased cases of monkeypox. Should I be concerned?

Monkeypox is not causing a pandemic, in fact there are fewer than 2,500 cases total in the U.S. It is not infectious by aerosol but requires close contact with an infected person. It is related to smallpox, and treatments for smallpox are being used to treat monkeypox, such as the pills tecovirmat and cidofovir, or by administering antibody against smallpox. There are also two effective vaccines licensed by the FDA for monkeypox.

What preventive measures can I take against monkeypox?

Avoid intimate contact with someone who has monkeypox, or handling their bedding, clothing or towels. If you have been in contact with someone with monkeypox, it is not too late to get vaccinated, as the vaccine works even after exposure. Also, if you have had multiple sexual partners in the last two weeks in an area of known monkeypox transmission, then the CDC recommends that you be vaccinated.

What are the early symptoms of monkeypox?

A rash that looks like pimples or blisters most commonly on the face and inside of the mouth, often accompanied by fever, headache, muscle ache or swollen lymph nodes, or both. These would be reasons to isolate yourself to prevent transmission to others until tested.

I am old enough to have been vaccinated for smallpox as a child. Am I protected against monkeypox, or does the smallpox vaccine wear off after 60 years?

This is unfortunately a timely question! As you probably know, the WHO declared monkeypox a public health emergency of international concern, adding to COVID-19 and polio as three infectious diseases that are classified as threats to global health. Monkeypox is spreading through person-to-person contact. The monkeypox virus infection comes from contact with an infected vesicle or pox.

While long an endemic infection in parts of West and Central Africa, this outbreak is afflicting predominantly our LGBT community, with most infections in men who have sex with men. There have been 64 cases in Virginia.

Like you, I was vaccinated against smallpox as a child; I was also one of the designated first responders in Charlottesville revaccinated in 2001 when there was concern smallpox virus could be weaponized. The smallpox vaccine, discontinued in 1972, provides partial protection against monkeypox, but it is hard to assess how well it protects as many people infected in the current outbreak were born after smallpox vaccination ended in the 1970’s.

I have examined this question with Dr. Saskia Preissner of the Freie Universität Berlin. We identified 10 patients who developed monkeypox despite having been vaccinated in the past against smallpox (out of a total of 167), indicating that protection is not absolute. The Virginia Department of Health is working to expand access to monkeypox vaccines for those at high risk of infection.